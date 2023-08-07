Dr. Devin Padavil hired as next superintendent for Georgetown ISD

Padavil most recently served as the superintendent of Taylor ISD.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown ISD board of trustees on Monday voted unanimously to hire Dr. Devin Padavil as the new superintendent.

Last month, board members named Padavil as the lone finalist for the job, with a mandatory 21-day waiting period in Texas before he could be officially hired.

Board members pointed to his success with a recent bond election and securing an agreement with Samsung to help students secure jobs and internships as selling points to bring him to Georgetown.

His contract will begin immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome Devin to the team,” said Board President Elizabeth McFarland. "His experience, expertise and enthusiasm are exactly the right fit for Georgetown ISD. As we kick off the new school year, I am excited to begin working together to ensure success for every student."

Padavil served as area superintendent in Leander ISD and assistant superintendent for secondary schools in Fort Bend ISD where he supervised 26 middle schools and high schools. He has also served as the principal that opened 5A Lebanon Trail High School (Frisco ISD), principal of 6A Hendrickson High School (Pflugerville ISD) and Kelly Lane Middle School (Pflugerville ISD).

In 2015, he was named Region XIII High School Principal of the Year after leading Hendrickson to its first appearance in U.S. News and World Report's Best High Schools. In the 2016-17 school year, he served as president of the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, which hosts the largest state association of principals in the nation. He began his educational career as a middle school English teacher and was recognized as Campus Teacher of the Year in 2001.

“I am grateful to the Georgetown ISD Board of Trustees for the opportunity to serve as your superintendent. It is both humbling and an honor to continue the story of Georgetown,” said Padavil. “The strengths of Georgetown ISD are impressive and the possibilities for our community’s future are exciting.”