Taylor ISD superintendent named lone finalist for Georgetown ISD superintendent

On Monday night, trustees named Dr. Devin Padavil as their lone finalist for the job.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown ISD board members announced their pick to be the district's next superintendent.

Right now, Padavil is the superintendent at Taylor ISD.

“I am excited to join Georgetown ISD because of the sense of community and tradition that makes Georgetown a destination district,” said Padavil. “Georgetown’s culture of collaboration and student success is a result of the strong leadership team Dr. Brent has left as a legacy. I am honored to support and serve the staff of Georgetown ISD as we create exceptional learning experiences for students.”

Board members pointed to his success with a recent bond election and securing an agreement with Samsung to help students secure jobs and internships as selling points to bring him to Georgetown.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Padavil to Georgetown,” said Elizabeth McFarland, board president. “His extensive experience, exceptional leadership and commitment to educational excellence make him the ideal candidate to lead GISD into the future. Under his guidance, Georgetown ISD is poised for continued growth, innovation, and success.”

The Georgetown ISD board will formally vote on hiring Padavil on Aug. 7.