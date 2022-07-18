Central Texas schools buckle down on safety in light of Uvalde shooting

Texas Education agency Commissioner Mike Morath said his agency would inspect all entry points of all Texas schools, which will be hundreds of thousands of doors.

AUSTIN, Texas — A school shooting is any parent’s worst nightmare. Even though school is out, districts have been figuring out how to make sure that nightmare doesn't become a reality for parents in their community.

In a June 20 Hays CISD board meeting, Director of Safety and Security Jeri Skrocki emphasized the tools they have to keep their campuses safe.

The first is to utilize the iWatchTexas app, which allows people to report suspicious activities or behaviors.

Skrocki also said they will make sure doors are locked and that kids know not to open doors for adults. She said they will check for people who are on campus without permission.

She also said they’ll be working on a program with veterans, who will be another set of eyes, keeping watch on elementary school campuses.

Moving to Austin ISD, the superintendent said that, for safety, campuses make sure access to doors is restricted and that their police officers investigate social media threats. The district will also be increasing law enforcement presence near district campuses.

Last month, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said his agency would inspect all entry points of all Texas schools, which will be hundreds of thousands of doors.

