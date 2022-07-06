x
Uvalde School Shooting

A deep dive into the 17 school safety-related bills Gov. Greg Abbott has signed since 2018

Abbott mentioned the bills several times during news conferences following the Uvalde shooting in May.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the week as this series airs.

On May 24, Robb Elementary School in Uvalde became the site of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. 

In news conferences following the tragedy, Gov. Greg Abbott mentioned several times the 17 school safety-related bills he signed after the 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. 

This week, we'll take a look at each of these bills.

Senate Bill 11

This bill ordered the Texas Education Agency commissioner to create safety-promoting rules for school buildings. It also implemented mandatory grief and trauma training for teachers, safety audits every three years and the Texas Child Mental Health Consortium. 

Senate Bill 1707

With Senate Bill 1707, school boards are permitted to form contracts with local law enforcement. These boards must then outline law enforcement's duties, which cannot include routine discipline or administrative assignments. 

