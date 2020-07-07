Austin education leaders preparing for a new kind of school year

Austin ISD's superintendent said about half of the district's parents don't want to send kids back to classrooms this fall.

AUSTIN, Texas — Believe it or not, there are only about six weeks until the start of a new school year in Central Texas.

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that "schools must open in the fall," and leaders in Central Texas' largest school district are making plans for reopening – ranging from keeping classes online to letting only some kids in buildings.

The Austin Independent School District's superintendent told Mayor Steve Adler Monday night that about half of AISD parents don't want to send their kids back to classrooms this fall. So, the semester will be different from what everyone is used to.

"Schools are welcoming places. [On the] first day of school, you want parents to come in and meet the teachers and talk to one another, and friends are seeing one another. That's not the situation now," Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz said.

The Texas Education Agency plans to give personal protective equipment to school districts this fall. AISD will receive nearly a million masks, 350,000 gloves, 10,000 face shields, 600 thermometers and 8,500 gallons of hand sanitizer.

The first day of the 2020-21 school year for AISD will be Aug. 18.