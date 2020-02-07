Austin park amenities, facilities to close indefinitely on July 6 due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Some City of Austin parks and trails will remain open, with the exception of the Barton Creek and Bull Creek greenbelts.

AUSTIN, Texas — Citing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will indefinitely close all facilities and park amenities.

The closures will begin on Monday, July 6, until further notice. The list includes previously opened facilities like cultural facilities, pools, golf courses, tennis facilities, park concessions and other amenities.

On June 29, PARD announced it would close all city parks and recreational facilities – like golf courses, boat ramps and museums – on Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5, during the Fourth of July weekend.

PARD also closed Barton Springs Pool and Deep Eddy Pool indefinitely at the recommendation of Austin Public Health. The Barton Creek and Bull Creek greenbelts will also remain closed.

Parks will reopen beginning Monday, but all amenities, like volleyball courts and disc golf courses, will remain closed, except for the restrooms and water fountains.

Visitors must still follow face mask and social distancing rules. PARD Rangers will be out on patrol to help educate people about the rules.

In-person programming – including sports and fitness programming, summer camps and cultural programming – is also suspended for the month of July.

For a complete list of park closures, click here.