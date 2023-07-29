Physician explains ways to ease your child's back-to-school anxiety

Present a safe space: To create a safe space for your child, find a quiet place in the house where you can talk without distractions. Let your child know that they can discuss any concerns or feelings in this space. Avoid distractions from phones or television, or other members of the family. Focus on listening and being present with your child instead of thinking about what you need to do to fix the situation.

Do not interrupt: When listening to a child's concerns, be sure not to interrupt or judge. Show empathy by nodding, maintaining eye contact and using verbal cues like "I see," or "That sounds tough." This will help your child feel heard and validated.

Validation: You can help the other person feel understood and less alone by validating their feelings. For example, you might say, "It sounds like you're feeling anxious about going back to school and worried about fitting in. Is that right?"

Encourage sharing: Encourage your child to share their concerns and fears about returning to school by asking questions that require more than a yes or no response. For example, you might ask, "What specifically worries you about going back to school?" Most suffering stems not from unpleasant feelings but from holding unpleasant feelings alone.

Find solutions, together: Brainstorm with your child about possible solutions to their problem. Listen to what they have to say, and let them know that you value their input and trust their ability to care for their own needs. This will empower them to solve problems on their own in the future.

Try a mantra: Mantras are positive affirmations or phrases that can be repeated to a child when he or she is feeling anxious. Examples include "I am capable and strong," or "I can handle anything that comes my way." This helps regulate the nervous system and create self-connection that stimulates a sense of safety.