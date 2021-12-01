Akins High School on lockdown after report of armed person

District police said students and staff are safe, and parents are asked to please refrain from coming the campus.

AUSTIN, Texas — Akins Early College High School is on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a report of an armed person, according to district police.

The Austin Independent School District police said it was investigating. AISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez said there was a heavy police presence at the school, students and staff are safe, and parents are asked to please refrain from coming the campus.

The district said no shots were fired and everyone is safe as a search of the campus continued.

Heavy police presence at @AkinsAISD while investigation continues. Students and staff are safe. Parents are asked to please refrain from coming the campus. Updates will follow. #ATXnews @AustinISD @aisdparents — Chief Ashley A. Gonzalez (@chiefagonzalez) December 1, 2021

