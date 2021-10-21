Akins Early College High School student hospitalized after incident involving knife

A district spokesperson told KVUE "the aggressor was in custody."

AUSTIN, Texas — An Akins Early College High School student was sent to the hospital Thursday after an incident involving a knife, according to district officials.

Austin ISD (AISD) officials told KVUE that two students got into a fight Thursday afternoon and one student "injured the other with a knife."

AISD Chief of Police Ashley Gonzalez tweeted that officers responded to the school on reports of a "disturbance with injuries" and said the school was safe. A district spokesperson told KVUE "the aggressor was in custody."

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Officers responded to @AkinsAISD on a report of a distubance with injuries. Scene is safe at this time. One student was transported to the hospital. One subject is in custody.@AustinISD pic.twitter.com/yNP5xN9byz — Chief Ashley A. Gonzalez (@chiefagonzalez) October 21, 2021