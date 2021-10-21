x
Akins Early College High School student hospitalized after incident involving knife

A district spokesperson told KVUE "the aggressor was in custody."
AUSTIN, Texas — An Akins Early College High School student was sent to the hospital Thursday after an incident involving a knife, according to district officials. 

Austin ISD (AISD) officials told KVUE that two students got into a fight Thursday afternoon and one student "injured the other with a knife." 

AISD Chief of Police Ashley Gonzalez tweeted that officers responded to the school on reports of a "disturbance with injuries" and said the school was safe. A district spokesperson told KVUE "the aggressor was in custody."

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

