AISD holding career fair in search of 200 new teachers

Pay starts at just over $52,000, but the district is offering bonuses and stipends for special education and bilingual teachers.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Nationwide, school districts are facing staffing shortages and Austin ISD is not immune. The district, which currently has hundreds of vacancies, will be hosting a career fair Saturday, April 15 from 9 AM-12PM at the Austin Convention Center to boost employment.

District officials say there are about 225 to 250 vacancies, mostly in teaching roles. Both officials and union leaders say events like this are a good start, but retention efforts are just as important.

AISD is one of the largest school districts in Texas. With more than 73,000 students enrolled, Arnold Gutierrez with Austin ISD says they are looking for teachers as vacancies plague the nation.

"We have all of our campuses and departments represented here," said Gutierrez.

Pay starts at $52,190, but the district will offer bonuses and stipends for special education and bilingual teachers. Special Education teachers will see a $3,000 bonus and a $5,000 stipend. Bilingual teachers will receive a $7,000 stipend.

Ken Zarifis with Education Austin says this is definitely a start, but keeping these teachers is a bigger battle.

"If you're not talking to them and you incorporate not just, you know, placating, but if you're not really incorporating them in decision making, you're going to end up with problems down the road," Said Zarifis.

Zarifis notes although the district can try to handle pay and recruiting, the real solutions would come from higher up.

"[The] State of Texas is at the bottom for per-pupil funding, which makes teacher and school employee pay some of the worst in the country," said Zarifis.

Gutierrez says an event like this is important so potential applicants can get a better sense of where they'll be working and who they'll be working with.

"Our district is very big, so this allows the applicants the opportunity to be in one place to be able to meet and interact with individuals, not only from campuses, but from all our different departments, all in one place," said Gutierrez.

Part of that means the district is also including the union - to show teachers they want to work in good faith for them.

Both say it all comes down to making sure teachers remain included in conversations about the profession- all for the good of AISD students.

"This is about how do you get teachers into the workforce to give students what they deserve, and that a teacher that will be there and support them," said Zarifis.

You can RSVP for the event by clicking here.

Ford Sanders on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram