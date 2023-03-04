Austin teachers' union concerned over TEA plans for special education conservatorship

As the TEA prepares to come in and help, members of Austin ISD's teachers' union say the TEA's track record with special ed guidance makes it hard to trust it.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is getting help from the State to deal with problems in the special education department.

The Texas Education Agency is sending in a conservator team to work alongside AISD leaders. But some educators and parents are worried about what the TEA will bring to the table.

The AISD board hosted a meeting where they welcomed public comment on Monday night and heard about an hour's worth of public comments from teachers, parents and advocates, many of them urging district officials to oppose the TEA's conservatorship to address problems.

A backlog of more than 800 special education evaluations across AISD in 2021 meant years of kids not getting the proper services.

"We have made tremendous progress over the last several months, but it has been an ongoing challenge for this organization for years," said Matias Segura, the AISD interim superintendent.

As the TEA prepares to come in and help, members of Austin ISD's teachers' union say the TEA's track record with special education guidance makes it hard to trust it.

"This same agency is ready to come in here and tell us what to do with our special education department and our students with disabilities. I do have a problem with that. They didn't do anything to serve all of our kids with special education," said Heather Merritt, a former AISD special education teacher.

Education Austin president Ken Zarifis said he has faith in the current school board and interim superintendent to fix this on their own.

"I know that already within three months we have systems put in place and that nothing's perfect. We don't want to be Pollyanna about this. It takes time to develop, but we believe that there is a systematic approach to this and a transparency," said Zarifis.

AISD leaders say they were hoping for a step below the conservatorship from the TEA.

"While it's not really groundbreaking or shocking that we're getting this response from conservatorship, you know, we were hoping for a monitor, which is kind of a step below. Conservator is a little higher," said Arati Singh, the AISD board president.

Board members say they're committed to making sure students in these special education programs get the services they deserve.

"My No. 1 priority is to fix this problem. Day one coming into this office that has been the No. 1 priority," said Kathryn Whitley Chu, the AISD board member of District 4.

The board has until April 17 to appeal TEA's decision.

