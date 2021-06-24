A look at Austin ISD's enrollment numbers as district leaders try to hit goal for pay raises

In order for staff to get that pay raise, the district will need to enroll about 2,000 more students.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin ISD tries to hit an enrollment goal in order to ensure raises for employees, KVUE took a look at the district's enrollment numbers over the years.

KVUE previously reported that between 2019 and 2020, Austin ISD saw a 7% decrease of more than 5,600 students. Austin ISD wasn't the only school district in Central Texas or the U.S. that saw a decline in enrollment amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a breakdown of Austin ISD's enrollment numbers over the past several years:

2017-2018: 81,650

2018-2019: 85,273

2019-2020: 80,890

2020-2021: 75,229

All Central Texas school districts have recorded a decrease in enrollment in the 2020-21 school year, except for Hutto ISD and Dripping Springs ISD.

KVUE put together an interactive map that shows student enrollment for each Central Texas school district. Click on the pin drops to view data on school enrollment for each Central Texas school district from 2017-2020 as provided by the districts and the TEA.

On Thursday, Austin ISD board members voted to approve the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year which includes an employee compensation plan. The plan was created in collaboration with Education Austin and determined that staff would get a 2% pay increase if the district hits its enrollment goal of 77,351 students by October.

