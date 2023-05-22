Police identify woman whose body was found near Manor intersection

Manor police were called to the intersection of Gregg Manor Road and Westbound Highway 290 East.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MANOR, Texas — The Manor Police Department has released the name of the 54-year-old woman who was found dead near an intersection early Monday morning.

Manor police said at around 2:48 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Gregg Manor Road and westbound Highway 290 East. There, they located the body of Alisa Allen, a Manor resident.

A preliminary investigation showed Allen's cause of death was "leaving the scene of a collision, automobile versus pedestrian."

Police said at around 7:30 a.m. that Highway 290 East has been reopened.

If you have any information about this incident, which happened between 12:10 a.m. and 12:25 a.m., you are asked to contact Det. M. Surovik at 512-215-8405 or msurovik@manortx.gov.

No additional information is available at this time.