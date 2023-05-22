x
Crime

Police identify woman whose body was found near Manor intersection

Manor police were called to the intersection of Gregg Manor Road and Westbound Highway 290 East.

MANOR, Texas — The Manor Police Department has released the name of the 54-year-old woman who was found dead near an intersection early Monday morning.

Manor police said at around 2:48 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Gregg Manor Road and westbound Highway 290 East. There, they located the body of Alisa Allen, a Manor resident.

A preliminary investigation showed Allen's cause of death was "leaving the scene of a collision, automobile versus pedestrian."

Police said at around 7:30 a.m. that Highway 290 East has been reopened.

If you have any information about this incident, which happened between 12:10 a.m. and 12:25 a.m., you are asked to contact Det. M. Surovik at 512-215-8405 or msurovik@manortx.gov. 

No additional information is available at this time.

