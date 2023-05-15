1 dead, 1 injured in southeast Austin shooting

A woman who called 911 said she was worried her friend was dead. When APD arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with trauma to his body.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was shot and killed and another person was injured in southeast Austin early Monday morning, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m., near Janes Ranch Road and Springfield Drive, south of William Cannon Boulevard. APD received several 911 calls, including one from a woman who was worried her friend was dead and several others reporting shots fired in the 7700 block of Springfield.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Brian Serrano with trauma to his body who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman who called 911 was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but APD said it's unclear what those injuries are.

Police have not made any arrests, and no description of a possible suspect has been released. However, APD said there is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the public.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube