Austin police searching for suspect after East Austin car club shooting

Police say there was a small car club event at the intersection of Comal and Dilly streets and an argument turned into a shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police detectives are looking for a suspected shooter in a case that happened last Sunday, May 14, around 7:30 p.m. in East Austin, near the intersection of Nash Hernandez Road and Comal Street.

They said there was a small car club event at the intersection of Comal and Dilly streets and an argument turned into a shooting.

Police said the suspect took off in a gray, four-door car, possibly a Hyundai Sonata or Elantra.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man with a dark complexion and black, bushy hair styled in a bowl cut.

If you know anything, contact APD's aggravated assault unit at 737-228-8298 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.