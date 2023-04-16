One woman killed in Pflugerville double shooting Sunday morning

The deceased victim is a woman in her 40s.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is investigating a homicide in Pflugerville that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to the TCSO, a call was received just after midnight reporting a domestic disturbance in the 19400 block of Wearyall Lane.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She died on the scene.

Another victim, a man, also suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed as being in critical condition.

There is no information on a suspect, but the TCSO has clarified that there is no immediate threat to the public.