Woman discovered dead with gunshot wound in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A woman was discovered dead with a gunshot wound in Bastrop County on Sunday morning.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 19, the Travis County Sheriff's Office's (TCSO) Criminal Investigations Division was sent to assist the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office regarding a Hispanic woman that was found dead with a gunshot wound. It is unknown where the gunshot wound was located.

Deputies responded to the scene, located in the 100 block of Stony Point Drive, and later discovered that the woman was a passenger in a red truck that was shot by someone else in a separate vehicle.

The other vehicle was traveling in the 5600 block of South U.S. Highway 183 in Travis County, according to TCSO, and began shooting between 11 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 12 a.m. on Feb. 19.

The shooting victim of that incident was later transported to the residence in Bastrop County.

According to the release, detectives with both offices are investigating and believe that there were witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.