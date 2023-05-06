Police searching for driver after southeast Austin hit-and-run

Detectives said a darker-colored two-door sports car hit a 61-year-old woman who was crossing the street.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a driver suspected of a hit-and-run crash that happened in southeast Austin on Saturday, May 20.

Police said around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to an injured pedestrian lying on the East William Cannon Drive and Bluff Springs Road intersection.

Detectives said a darker-colored two-door sports car hit the 61-year-old woman who was crossing the street. The woman was lifted off the ground, hit the vehicle’s windshield and then hit her head on the ground, police said.

The driver reportedly left the scene without stopping to render aid or call 911.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect’s car may have a damaged windshield or recent repairs as a result of the crash.

Anyone with any information about the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.