Mother and son arrested, deported back to US after 2016 hit-and-run

Thomas Bernal, 25, and his mother fled to Mexico after he was charged with manslaughter for allegedly running over 19-year-old Devon Sanders in July 2016.

AUSTIN, Texas — A fugitive mother and son have been arrested and deported back to the U.S. after fleeing to Mexico in 2016 following a manslaughter charge.

Thomas Bernal, 25, is charged with manslaughter and failure to render aid following an incident that occurred in July 2016 in the 13200 block of Maria Lane in Manor.

Bernal is alleged to have driven away from the scene of an accident in his black Cadillac, with a man, 19-year-old Devon Sanders, hanging from his vehicle. Sanders sustained serious injuries and died on the scene.

Bernal's mother, 51-year-old Debra Bernal, was charged in October 2016 with evidence tampering, as she was believed to have assisted with her son's escape.

The Manor Police Department requested the assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in the Austin Division in November 2016 in an attempt to locate and arrest the pair, as it was believed they had escaped into Mexico.

After nearly seven years on the run, the pair was arrested on May 16 by Mexican authorities. They were deported back into the U.S. via the port of entry in Hidalgo County.

They are both being housed at the Hidalgo County Jail in Edinburg with impending extradition to Travis County.