Police searching for pickup truck involved in North Austin hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run that left a victim in critical condition.

The incident happened around 12:09 a.m. on Monday, May 15, in the 9000 block of the N. Interstate 35 southbound service road.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck traveling south on the service road. The driver left the scene and did not stop or call 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, in critical condition. They have undergone several surgeries and remained in the ICU, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra, dark in color. It has damage to the front end due to the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact APD at 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.