AUSTIN, Texas — A warrant has been issued for a 41-year-old who is accused of attacking a woman near a South Austin trail Monday afternoon.

A woman told officers a man tackled her at the Blunn Creek Greenbelt on East Side Drive on June 24. That suspect was identified by officials June 28 as Robert Michael Lormand.

Police said a kidnapping warrant has been issued for Lormand, who is not in custody as of June 28. This is a previous mugshot of the suspect:

Robert Michael Lormand is accused of attacking a woman on a trail. This is a previous booking photo.

APD

The Sex Crimes Unit said the alleged attack is related to an incident at Travis Heights Elementary School earlier in the day that resulted in a lockout.

In that report, callers said there was naked man possibly carrying a gun. The subject was described as a skinny white man, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with dirty blond hair and a goatee.

In both incidents, callers said the male stated he had a gun but no weapon was observed, police said.

If you have any information about these incidents, call police at 512-974-5095. If you see anything that looks suspicious, call 911.

RELATED:

Man accused of assaulting, strangling former neighbor after offering her a ride

Former Bertram police chief pleads guilty to 3 crimes

Man suing City of Austin over domestic violence arrest policy

Because attacks like the one at the Blunn Creek Greenbelt can happen everywhere, KVUE met with Lions Krav Maga to find out what to do if someone comes after you.

"[Bad guys] can get a general feel for whether somebody is an easy target or a hard target. And there's always an easy target around the corner, unfortunately," said Jason Fryer, co-owner and lead instructor at Lions Krav Maga.

Fryer – who teaches Krav Maga, an Israeli self-defense system – said nearly half of his clients are women. Some of them sign up to get fit, while others sign up to learn self-defense.

"From somebody putting their hands on you to somebody grabbing hold of you, somebody tackles you," he said.

The group's focus is to teach clients how to avoid getting picked up by an attacker and how to escape.

In a demonstration shown to KVUE, the "victim" drops her weight and hinges forward so the "attacker" can't pick her up. She then hits the "attacker" in a way that allows her to turn around and continue to hit him.

"You can see her throwing elbows. The goal would be to hit them in the head," Fryer said. "As soon as you can get away in a situation like this, get away. Call 911. Yell for help. Get somebody to help you."

Fryer recommended runners pay attention to their environment and, if they use headphones, consider running with only one in your ears.

"You don't get to choose when the fight starts. So unlike stepping into the ring, touching gloves, getting ready to go, [the] bad guy picks the time, the place, and the mode, and then you have to react," Fryer said.

You can learn more about Lions Krav Maga at their website. A women's self-defense seminar is scheduled for July 27 at 2 p.m.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Matthew McConaughey: Austin not what it used to be

20-year-old Sugar Land man killed in boat crash on Lake LBJ, Texas Game Wardens say