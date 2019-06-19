BERTRAM, Texas — The video above aired in October 2018.

On June 6, former Bertram police chief James Jay "J.J." Wilson pled guilty to three crimes and was sentenced to eight days in jail and five years' probation, according to the district attorney's office.

Wilson pled guilty to two counts of "official oppression" and one count of "abuse of official capacity."

The official oppression charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on August 8, 2017 in Briggs, Texas between Wilson and a man hauling hay bales.

As previously reported by KVUE, Wilson deprived a man of his hay bales and threatened to tow the man's truck away if he didn't give the bales of hay to a woman. Wilson also reportedly threatened to take another man's driver's license away if he didn't turn over the hay bales to the woman.

The man who was threatened notified the Burnet County Sheriff's Office who then initiated an investigation into the incident. Wilson was several miles outside his jurisdiction when the incident occurred.

Wilson pleaded guilty for causing the loss of the hay and the threat to the driver regarding his license.

Following indictment for the hay bale incident, Wilson was still serving as Bertram police chief, pending disposition of those cases. On October 24, 2018, while off-duty, Wilson crashed a patrol car into the ravine on FM 1431. The incident resulted in a pending driving while intoxicated charge and an indictment for abuse of official capacity for drinking and damaging a city vehicle. The driving while intoxicated charge was considered in the punishment for the other offenses, and Wilson pleaded guilty to the abuse of official capacity charge.

Wilson and the City of Bertram agreed he would leave as chief of police after paying damages for the patrol car prior to his sentencing.

Wilson's plea agreement includes four days in jail on each of the two official oppression cases and five years' probation on the count of abuse of official capacity; permanent surrender of his peace officer license; a $500 fine; and a $50 restitution for hay bales on the basis of the official oppression indictments.

