Report: Vehicle crashes into gate at Texas State Capitol

The driver was taken into custody, according to a sergeant with Texas DPS.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A vehicle crashed through a closed gate on the Texas State Capitol's southern grounds Thursday night, according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

In a memo sent to staff members who work at the building, a sergeant with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he was notified of the crash at around 8 p.m. He said it was unclear if the incident was intentional or accidental.

According to the memo, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody.

The memo stated that troopers at the scene were investigating the crash Thursday night and a complete report likely would not be available until Friday morning.

The Statesman reports that the Capitol is generally heavily guarded at all hours by DPS troopers.

Both chambers of the Texas Legislature adjourned Wednesday and are not scheduled to reconvene until Tuesday.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube