Child killed in North Austin crash Saturday afternoon

A second victim, an adult, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, ATCEMS said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — A child was killed and an adult was taken to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 900 block of N. Meadows Dr. around 4:30 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

A pediatric victim was pronounced dead on the scene, ATCEMS said.

A second victim, an adult, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.