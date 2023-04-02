Child killed in North Austin crash Saturday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — A child was killed and an adult was taken to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin on Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened in the 900 block of N. Meadows Dr. around 4:30 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
A pediatric victim was pronounced dead on the scene, ATCEMS said.
A second victim, an adult, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
No other information is available at this time.