AUSTIN, Texas —

On Thursday, Uber released a safety report showing that more than 3,000 reported assaults occurred during rides on is service in 2018, with 235 rapes last year alone.

The report found 92% of the reported rapes were allegedly committed by drivers.

Not only are the passengers vulnerable but drivers are as well. Uber passengers accounted for 45% of those accused of sexual assault.

The report also breaks down that, in 2018, Uber had nine deadly assaults and 10 in 2017.

"Understand that safety is paramount," said Sargent David Daniels with the Austin Police Department.

Daniels said that, before getting into an Uber, always ask the driver their name and make sure it matches the driver on the app.

"Let a family or friend know your destination and a time you should be getting home," explained Daniels. "When in doubt and you feel uncomfortable before getting in that car, call 911 or, if you are already in the car and something doesn't feel right, call 911."

This goes for drivers as well.

“If there is an occupant that is rowdy and you feel uncomfortable, you can decline that ride," explained Daniels.

Some of the attacks found in this report happened right here in Austin.

RELATED:

Man accused of posing as rideshare driver to kidnap intoxicated Austin women now linked to 2017 case

Uber tackles sex assault problem by pledging $5m to training

In 2017, police arrested a man for allegedly raping his Uber driver after a night of drinking. The following year, an Uber driver was accused of pulling a knife on his passenger during a heated political argument.

Uber said they are working to prevent sexual assault from happening. In 2020, Uber will expand sexual misconduct and assault education to all U.S. drivers. They are partnering with RAINN, the nation’s largest sexual violence organization, to design this program.

Soon they will offer all U.S. riders the option to verify each of their rides with a unique, four-digit PIN that they can verbally provide to their driver, who will have to enter it into their own app in order to start the trip. This helps riders ensure that they’re getting into the right car, and it helps drivers ensure that they’re picking up the right rider.

In select cities, in addition to calling 911 through the app, both drivers and riders are now able to text 911 to discreetly share car information, location and direction of travel with 911 call-takers.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin police: Man shot, killed wife before shooting himself at East Riverside gas station

Man accused of sexually assaulting boy in Austin bank restroom arrested