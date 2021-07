The San Marcos Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is responding to a SWAT call at an apartment complex near 1700 Mill Street, along with the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

According to a Facebook post from the department, a subject is barricaded at the apartment complex.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area. There is a heavy police presence at the scene.

