Austin police identify victim of East 6th Street stabbing

The incident happened near Brazos and Sixth streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have identified a man who died as the result of a stabbing on East Sixth Street early Sunday morning.

APD said on Sunday, Sept. 4, at around 2:30 a.m., officers were flagged down on the corner of Sixth and Brazos streets. Police found a victim, later identified as 27-year-old D'Andre Isaiah Day, lying on the ground with what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds.

EMS were called, and medics transported Day to a hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists responded to the scene to investigate. During the investigation, detectives determined that Day and a friend had been in an altercation with three other men.

Police said one of the three unidentified men stabbed Day, and that the stabbing appeared to have escalated from a random meeting on the street. A passerby appeared to have recorded the incident, but possibly did not realize the severity and left the area, according to police.

APD is now asking the public to come forward with any information or video.

The suspects are believed to have been driving a silver-colored, older model Honda Accord, pictured below:

APD said the investigation is ongoing, and detectives believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS). You may also submit a tip using the Crime Stoppers app or by emailing APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

APD said this case is being investigated as the city's 53rd homicide of 2022.