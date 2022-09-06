Residents in Cedar Park are prohibited from outdoor watering starting Sept. 21

Residents are encouraged to call the hotline, 512-401-5308, to report outdoor water use violations. Alternatively, residents can report them online.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using sprinklers or irrigation systems for outdoor watering starting Sept. 21 due to a pipe repair.

The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, the regional water authority that Cedar Park is a member of, has scheduled a critical repair for its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. This repair will begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4, and it requires all members to not use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering during that time period.

During the repair time, Cedar Park will only have one water treatment plant located within the city, impacting the amount of water residents can use. The city has a secure water supply and is confident that indoor water use will not be impacted.

Although Cedar Park is a member of BCRUA, the prohibition of outdoor watering during this time period only effects residents within Cedar Park city limits. Residents in other member cities are encouraged to refer to their city's response.

Residents are encouraged to call the hotline, 512-401-5308, to report outdoor water use violations. Alternatively, residents can report them online.

The City of Cedar Park has water-saving tips, information on rebates and resources on its website for those interested in how to manage their water use during this time.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube