Police searching for suspects involved in aggravated robbery at southwest Austin 7-Eleven

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects accused of aggravated robbery in southwest Austin on Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspects entered the 7-Eleven at 5000 W. Slaughter Lane just after 3 a.m. and displayed a silver and black handgun and demanded money from the register.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, of thin build, 15 to 18 years old and 110 to 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a light blue and white face covering and a blue hoodie with “Yankees” in white lettering across the chest. The hoodie had a white Nike check mark near the top left, police said. He was also wearing black sweatpants and “Jordan 11 Concord” basketball shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, of thin build, 15 to 18 years old and 110 to 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black face covering, black leather gloves and a gray windbreaker jacket. The bottom half of the jacket was black, police said. He was also wearing a maroon undershirt, gray sweatpants and white “Jordan 1” basketball shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-5092 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.