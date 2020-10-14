x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Oct. 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 14 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 800,400 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 30,398 cases have been reported and at least 442 people have died. At least 29,192 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 6,030 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 5,019 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 9,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 145 people have died. More than 8,715 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 11

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.

