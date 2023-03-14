Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in North Austin

The incident happened in the 11700 block of Metric Boulevard, just west of West Braker Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing in North Austin on Tuesday afternoon.

APD said on Tuesday, March 14, at around 3:14 p.m., officers responded to a call about a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 11700 block of Metric Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 30-year-old Minerva Molina Jimenez inside the apartment. Jimenez had been stabbed, and she died minutes after officers arrived.

Approximately 10 minutes later, officers responded to another emergency call reporting a man, later identified as 38-year-old Jorge Luis Alvarado Blanco, threatening to jump off the west Parmer Lane bridge over North Interstate 35.

People called 911 saying that Blanco wanted to jump off the bridge because he had just killed his wife, according to an APD press release.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Blanco without incident. Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists arrived to process the scene and interview Blanco and other witnesses. They discovered that Blanco and Jimenez were married, and that Blanco had stabbed Jimenez.

Blanco is charged with murder.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 512-974-TIPS. You may also submit your tip anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers online or by calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 16th homicide of the year.