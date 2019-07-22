AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead early Saturday in southeast Austin.

Police first received a call about shots fired around 2:47 a.m. from the 4500 block of Turnstone Drive. Upon arrival, police located the victim, Justin Lorrell Pryor, with life-threatening injuries.

Pryor, 33, was pronounced dead at 2:59 a.m. An autopsy was conducted on Sunday, with his cause of death being gunshot wounds and manner a homicide.

Investigators have processed the scene and are interviewing witnesses for more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" plus your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Tips can remain anonymous. Or, submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

