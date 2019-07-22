AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries sustained in an apparent apartment shooting in northeast Austin.

Police first received the call on Thursday, July 18, from the RARE apartments around 11:16 p.m. When officials arrived, they found 22-year-old Alexander Morgan Jr. with gunshot wounds.

He was then taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas in critical condition. On Sunday, July 21, police said they learned that he was declared brain dead by medical staff at 1:33 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered.

Police said that there does not appear to be a threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" plus your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Tips can remain anonymous. Or, submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

