'Iron pineapple-shaped grenade' | Police determine device in Downtown Austin incident was a hoax; man arrested

The incident happened near the Sixth Street Historic District in Downtown Austin between San Jacinto Boulevard and Brazos Street over the weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — There are new details about the suspected grenade that was found near the Sixth Street Historic District in Downtown Austin between San Jacinto Boulevard and Brazos Street over the weekend.

According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, an officer who was patrolling the area was flagged down by a man about a possible grenade at around 6:47 p.m. on Sunday. The man told the officer he was cleaning the north alley at the 200 block of East Sixth Street when he found a plastic bag with a heavy object inside. After placing the bag down, he noticed "an explosive device," the affidavit stated.

The officer then investigated the device and noted that there weren't "any wires exiting the bag nor abnormal items near it." However, after opening it, he did see "an iron, pineapple-shaped, green, grenade-style object."

The affidavit stated that the officer acted quickly and called in more officers, the Austin Fire Department, Travis County EMS and the Austin Police Department's Bomb Squad EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) unit to help secure the area and evacuate surrounding businesses and hotels.

Police then reviewed camera footage from the area, where they saw 33-year-old Timothy Johnson walking to the alley, placing the suspected grenade on the ground and quickly walking away, according to the affidavit.

Moments later, an officer saw Johnson walking westbound on East Seventh Street. The officer yelled at him to stop, but Johnson took off, dropping two more bags on the ground. Officers cornered Johnson, and he gave up and was taken into custody.

Officers searched the areas where Johnson dropped the two additional bags for explosives. Police didn't find any explosive devices and gave the all-clear after 9 p.m.

They also went through Johnson's backpack and found credit cards and identification cards, multiple baggies of synthetic marijuana, a MacBook, multiple cellphones and 15 grams of methamphetamines.

Police say Johnson has a prior evading arrest conviction. He is charged with possession of controlled substance, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, evading with a prior conviction and possession of a hoax bomb

He was booked into the Travis County Jail.