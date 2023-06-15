Ascension Seton nurses plan to strike on June 27

Nurses overwhelmingly voted to initiate a strike on the grounds that the hospital has been operating well below previous standards.

AUSTIN, Texas — Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin have announced the date they will be participating in a 1-day strike.

The strike, which is set for June 27, is to protest what the nurses call a staffing crisis amid union contract negotiations.

On June 2, nurses at Ascension Seton overwhelmingly voted to initiate a strike on the grounds that the hospital has been operating well below previous standards, which in turn has been affecting the hospital's ability to care for patients.

Ascension Seton released a statement in response to the strike:

"We are disappointed National Nurses United has made the decision to proceed with a one-day strike, especially given the hardship this will present for our associates and their families, and the concern this action may cause our patients and their loved ones. Patient safety is our top priority, and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin is well-prepared to remain open and care for our patients during this work stoppage event. We have a comprehensive contingency plan in place to ensure there is no disruption in care or service for those we are privileged to serve."

Earlier this month, Kristine Kittelson – an RN in the mother-baby unit at Ascension Seton – told KVUE that nurses are working with up to eight patients per shift when they should be caring for no more than six patients at a time.

Other concerns the nurses had were were in regard to cleanliness in the workplace and security measures. They cited workplace violence internally and from patients.

Nurses at Ascension Seton are part of the National Nurses United organization, a union that has been fighting for safer staffing and practices at Ascension Seton’s main campus.