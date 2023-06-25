No threat found after grenade reported in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Buildings were evacuated around the Sixth Street District in Downtown Austin on Sunday evening after a witness reported a suspected grenade between Brazos Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.
The Austin Police Department said an officer was flagged down around 6:47 p.m. and the bomb squad was called to investigate.
Multiple streets were blocked as officers investigated.
After 9 p.m., police said the item was not a threat and gave the all-clear. One person has been detained, according to APD.
Roads have now reopened.