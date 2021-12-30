Some Pflugerville residents asked to stay inside homes as police deal with non-compliant suspect

The suspect is refusing to leave a residence in the 21300 block of Byerly Turk Drive in Pflugerville.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Some Pflugerville residents have been asked to stay inside their homes as police work to remove a suspect from a residence on Byerly Turk Drive.

At 7:34 a.m. Thursday, the Pflugerville Police Department received a call about a subject armed with a weapon with three people inside a residence in the 21300 block of Byerly Turk Drive. Officers were able to get the three people out of the residence, but as of 8:48 a.m., the suspect is non-compliant and refusing to come out.

A shelter in place NIXLE alert has been sent out for residents in the area of Byerly Turk, Secretariat Ridge Lane, St. Leger Street and Darley Arabian Drive as police work the scene.

The Williamson County constable, Travis County sheriff and Pflugerville police are at the scene, which remains active.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.