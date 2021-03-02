Police investigating suspicious death in East Austin

The Austin Police Department tweeted about the incident just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department are working a suspicious death investigation near the 6000 block of Manor Road, close to the Villas At Mueller apartment complex.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 7:50 p.m., and when they got to the scene, they found a man in his 50s on the ground. Medics tried to save the man, but he died.

Police said they do not have anyone in custody, but added there is no threat to the public.

No additional information is available at this time.

Case # 210331139 https://t.co/lPRrFvc4Jm — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) February 3, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.