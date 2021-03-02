San Marcos police looking for 4 men connected to assault at apartment complex

The incident occurred early on the morning of Jan. 24 at the Aspire San Marcos apartment complex.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is looking for four men connected to an assault on Sunday, Jan. 24.

SMPD said at around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 24, the four suspects followed several women into the Aspire San Marcos apartments on Concho Street after meeting them at a local bar.

The women felt uncomfortable and led the men to a male friend's apartment in the same complex, according to SMPD.

The police said the suspects then broke through the friend’s door and assaulted five men who were inside the apartment. One of the victims sustained injuries that required surgery.

If you know who any of these suspects are, contact SMPD Detective Travis Davidson at 512-753-2315 or Tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.