Man killed in southeast Austin hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning. A pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near Montopolis and East Riverside drives.
Officials confirmed that the victim was an adult male who died at the scene. Police said the driver left the scene.
Drivers should expect closures and avoid the area if possible.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Man said he was drugged, had phone stolen and bank accounts drained after bar hopping on West 6th Street