Man killed in southeast Austin hit-and-run

The crash occurred near Montopolis and East Riverside drives.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning. A pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near Montopolis and East Riverside drives.

Officials confirmed that the victim was an adult male who died at the scene. Police said the driver left the scene.

#ATXTrafficFatality Montopolis/Riverside (05:38) #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of an adult patient as a result of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision. Expect #ATXTraffic closures. Avoid the area. No further information available. pic.twitter.com/b325LOMSuC — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 16, 2022

Drivers should expect closures and avoid the area if possible.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

