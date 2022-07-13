Man charged in Kyle fatal shooting after he called 911 on himself

Officers found two men dead with gunshot wounds.

KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday after he called 911 saying he'd shot two people in Kyle.

The office received the call around 10:43 p.m. from the 100 block of Lawnsdale Road. When deputies reported to the scene, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers arrested the caller, 30-year-old Noe Raymundo Ibarra, following his identification as the shooter. He was booked into Hays County Jail on one count charge of capital murder.

In a release Wednesday, the Hay's County Sheriff's Office said detectives are working on interviews and notifying the victims' next of kin.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Ben Giesleman at 512-393-7896 or call the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-324-8466.