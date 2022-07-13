Six monkeypox cases and seven presumptive cases have been confirmed in the area as of Tuesday, July 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Monkeypox is now considered "community spread" in Austin-Travis County, Austin Public Health (APH) reported Wednesday.

Six monkeypox cases and seven presumptive cases have been confirmed in the area as of Tuesday, July 12. APH said local monkeypox case totals will be updated online every Thursday.

APH said people should avoid skin-to-skin contact with strangers, especially those who have a rash or whose health history is unknown. Monkeypox can also be spread by activities where saliva might be exchanged, including sharing eating utensils or cups and kissing. It can also be spread through contaminated clothing or bed linens.

APH said monkeypox can be spread to anyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or travel history. Monkeypox does not spread easily between people without close contact, APH reports.

The virus can be transmitted by person-to-person contact including:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact

Touching fabrics and objects that were used by a person with monkeypox and that have not been disinfected such as bedding, towels and other personal items

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body, like the hands/palms, feet, chest or genitals. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely

Monkeypox typically lasts two to four weeks. To prevent infection with monkeypox, residents can:

Minimize skin-to-skin contact, especially if a person has been exposed to the virus, is showing a rash or has skin sores

Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding, that have been in contact with monkeypox

Practice good hand hygiene

Use personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for people infected with monkeypox

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter