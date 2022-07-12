Travis County to hold second Expunction Expo of the year

The expo will take place on Saturday, July 23, and help prequalified residents clear their criminal records.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Two-hundred-and-sixty prequalified individuals will have the chance to clear their criminal records at Travis County's second Expunction Expo of the year.

According to a Tuesday release, case records "may include instances in which someone was arrested but was never charged or indicted or, in some cases, if a criminal charge was dismissed or a person was acquitted, pardoned or completed a diversion program."

Cleared records through expunction lead to better access to jobs, housing and more, the County said.

“We are grateful to our partners for working together again to help our community get a fresh start and the chance to live a fuller life,” District Attorney Garza said. “Participants who received help at our recent expunction expo will now have more opportunities for good jobs and access to education and housing, and that makes all of us more safe.”

The expo is not only the second of the year but the third since 2020.