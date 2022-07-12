Travis County to hold second Expunction Expo of the year

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Two-hundred-and-sixty prequalified individuals will have the chance to clear their criminal records at Travis County's second Expunction Expo of the year.
The offices of District Attorney José Garza, Attorney Delia Garza, District Clerk Velva Price and Travis County Law Library will host the expo on Saturday, July 23. Volunteer attorneys will assist invited residents with filing paperwork needed to clear the records.
According to a Tuesday release, case records "may include instances in which someone was arrested but was never charged or indicted or, in some cases, if a criminal charge was dismissed or a person was acquitted, pardoned or completed a diversion program."
Cleared records through expunction lead to better access to jobs, housing and more, the County said.
“We are grateful to our partners for working together again to help our community get a fresh start and the chance to live a fuller life,” District Attorney Garza said. “Participants who received help at our recent expunction expo will now have more opportunities for good jobs and access to education and housing, and that makes all of us more safe.”
The expo is not only the second of the year but the third since 2020.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: