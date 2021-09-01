Local leaders call for hate crime investigation after bloody mask staked outside local Muslim center on 9/11

The pig mask, along with a sign containing an anti-Muslim message, was staked outside the Islamic Center of Greater Austin and Austin Peace Academy.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in 2018.

The Austin chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Austin) is calling for a State and federal investigation into what they believe is a hate crime after a bloody pig-head mask was attached to an anti-Muslim sign in front of a local Islamic center and school on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The sign, linked and uncensored here, said:

"MUSLIMS: You are as unclean to God as a pig is to you. Have your idolatry washed clean by the blood of Jesus Christ! 1 Corinthians 6:9-11"

The sign was found at the Islamic Center of Greater Austin and Austin Peace Academy. It was staked into the front lawn of the mosque.

“We call on local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate this heinous act of intimidation as a hate crime,” said CAIR-Austin Executive Director Faizan Syed. “Early today, the Austin Muslim community held a free COVID-19 vaccination drive and hosted a soup kitchen to mark the tragic 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. While our community united with our fellow Americans to help build a better nation, a small hate-filled minority continues to use bigotry and intimidation to attempt to divide us and dishonor the lives lost on that tragic day.”

This is not the first time a local Islamic center has been vandalized.

To name a few, in January 2017, the Islamic Center of Lake Travis, was burned to the ground in what is believed to be an arson attack. And in September 2018, the North Austin Muslim Community Center was vandalized multiple times with tire slashing and other damages.

The Austin/Travis County Hate Crimes Task Force also issued a statement from Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza condemning the incident:

“On behalf of the Austin/Travis County Hate Crimes Task Force, we want to condemn the horrible incident that took place this past weekend at the Islamic Center of Greater Austin and the Austin Peace Academy. We stand by and with our Muslim community and we applaud the work that APD is doing to investigate this incident. When a community center is the target of hate, our entire community is affected. We will continue to work tirelessly to build a more inclusive and safe Austin community.”

The task force was launched in December 2010. It includes ADL Austin, the Austin City Council, the Austin/Travis County Community Justice Council, and representatives from over 70 local agencies, law enforcement, civil rights groups and other stakeholders.

The Austin Police Department said it has requested that officers begin patrolling the area.