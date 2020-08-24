San Antonio-area man arrested after deputies find him with mail from over 30 different homes

Officials said he was found to be in possession of mail from over 30 different addresses.

A San Antonio-area man has been arrested after officials said mail from more than 30 different addresses was discovered inside his vehicle and rental home.

According to the Llano County Sheriff's Office, investigators received information on Aug. 20 that a weekend rental home on River Oaks Drive had been rented with a credit card that had been obtained with stolen identifying information.

Two Llano County sergeants and a deputy went to the address in an attempt to identify the subjects at the rental home but no one was there at the time. However, neighbors were able to give a description of the suspected vehicle, which eventually showed back up and drove into the home's driveway. Inside it was a male, a female and a 13-year-old boy, all of whom were immediately detained.

Upon gaining consent to search the vehicle, officials said they discovered mail inside as well as in the home. Addresses included locations from the San Antonio area, Comal County, Travis County and the Burnet/Spicewood area.

The sheriff's office also reported he was in possession of other unspecified items that could have possibly been stolen.

The man was identified as Charles Ray Shannon, 44, from the San Antonio area. He was taken into custody under charges of mail theft, a third-degree felony, with a bond set at $12,000. The other two subjects were released, pending further investigation.

The U.S. postal inspector will be assisting in the investigation.