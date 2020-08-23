One dead, others injured in South Austin auto-pedestrian crash

AUSTIN, Texas — One adult was died and others were injured in an auto-pedestrian crash i South Austin on Sunday afternoon.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of S. Lamar Boulevard.
ATCEMS said a driver hit a pedestrian and then ran into a light pole. The driver was pinned in the vehicle, but was later extricated and transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries, according to ATCEMS.
A third patient refused EMS transport to the hospital, according to ATCEMS.
ATCEMS said to expect traffic delays in the area.
