Macy's jewelry counter at Barton Creek Square Mall wiped nearly clean in overnight robbery

Another jewelry robbery occurred at the mall in December at Helzberg Diamonds.

AUSTIN, Texas — Employees at the Barton Creek Square Mall Macy's walked into work Friday to discover their jewelry counters were smashed and almost entirely wiped clean in a burglary.

While the Austin Police Department has not been able to provide any details about this case or whether it is investigation, employees say no customers where in the store at the time of the burglary.

This is also not the first time the mall has been attacked in recent months.

In mid-December, the APD responded to reports of gunshots heard inside the mall. Upon further investigation, officials learned that suspects were actually breaking glass cases at Helzberg Diamonds.

While first responders did evacuate the mall as a safety precaution, no injuries were reported.

At this time, the APD has not reported any arrests in either incident.