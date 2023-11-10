Kaitlin Armstrong briefly escaped Travis County deputies' custody Wednesday morning

Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in East Austin on May 11, 2022, before fleeing to Costa Rica.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Kaitlin Armstrong – the Austin woman accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022, before fleeing to Costa Rica – briefly escaped Travis County deputies' custody Wednesday morning.

KVUE confirmed that Armstrong ran away from deputies while leaving a doctor's appointment at St. David's South Austin Medical Center on Ben White Boulevard, shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the Travis County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were able to recapture Armstrong about a block away from where she escaped and she remained within the deputies' eyesight at all times.

No additional information is available at this time.

Armstrong is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with Wilson's death in East Austin on May 11, 2022.

Armstrong's Jeep was seen on surveillance footage leaving the area of the home Wilson was staying at while she visited Austin for a cycling race. Armstrong later sold that vehicle, then flew from Austin to New York, then from New Jersey to Costa Rica. She was arrested in Provincia de Puntarena, Costa Rica, on June 29, 2022.

By the time she was captured, Armstrong had altered her appearance by cutting and dyeing her hair. She also reportedly had cosmetic work done to her nose.

Law enforcement officials say it was Armstrong's love of yoga that led them to where she was staying in Costa Rica. She had taken several yoga classes before her arrest and went by three different aliases, though most of her acquaintances say they only knew her by the name "Ari Martin."

In July 2022, Armstrong pleaded not guilty to Wilson's murder.

Her trial date was initially scheduled for June 26, 2023. However, on May 4, 2023, the trial's start date was moved to Oct. 30.