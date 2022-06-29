Kaitlin Armstrong trial moved back 4 months to October

Armstrong does have a hearing in late June, but she is not required to appear.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in November 2022.

Kaitlin Armstrong's trial has been moved back four months from when it was originally scheduled.

Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in East Austin on May 11, 2022, then fleeing to Costa Rica.

Her trial date was initially scheduled for June 26. However, on May 4, the trial's start date was moved to Oct. 30.

Armstrong does have a hearing on June 22, but she is not required to appear.

Prior to the May 4 update, the most recent update in Armstrong's case had been in November 2022, when a judge denied a request by her attorneys to suppress certain evidence in her trial.

Armstrong's Jeep was seen on surveillance footage leaving the area of the home Wilson was staying at while she visited Austin for a cycling race. Armstrong later sold that vehicle, then flew from Austin to New York, then from New Jersey to Costa Rica. She was arrested in Provincia de Puntarena, Costa Rica, on June 29, 2022.

By the time she was captured, Armstrong had altered her appearance by cutting and dyeing her hair. She also reportedly had cosmetic work done to her nose.

Law enforcement officials say it was Armstrong's love of yoga that led them to where she was staying in Costa Rica. She had taken several yoga classes before her arrest and went by three different aliases, though most of her acquaintances say they only knew her by the name "Ari Martin."

In July 2022, Armstrong pleaded not guilty to Wilson's murder.

Armstrong is being held in the Travis County Jail on a $3.5 million bond for the first-degree murder charge she faces in connection with Wilson's death.