BUDA, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl.
On Monday, Nov. 4 at approximately 5:10 p.m., Hays County deputies responded to an address in Buda for a report of a sexual assault of a child. Deputies arrived and learned that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man living at the residence where she was residing. She was not at the residence when deputies arrived.
The Criminal Investigation Division investigated the incident and a warrant for sexual assault of a child was issued for 32-year-old Jesus Rocha Alvarez.
Deputies are now searching for Alvarez. He is described as 5 feet, six inches tall and about 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Alvarez was last seen driving a 2007 BMW 335i four-door passenger car bearing the Texas license plate GBG3329. Below is a photo of a similar vehicle:
If you have information regarding this case, contact the Hays County Sheriff's Office at (512) 393-7896 and speak with the Criminal Investigations Division. You can also call the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS or submit information on the Hays County Crime Stoppers website.
